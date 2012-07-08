OSLO, July 8 Negotiations between Norway's
offshore oil workers and employers over pay and pensions failed
for a third time on Sunday, risking a total shutdown of oil and
gas production from Tuesday, both sides involved in the talks
said.
The OLF and labour unions said they still could not agree on
an early retirement option for about 7,000 offshore workers, the
main sticking point in the dispute.
"The strike goes on. This is a very serious situation," Jan
Hodneland, OLF's chief negotiator, said after 13 hours of talks,
which ended early on Sunday morning.
Analysts expect the government to intervene, a move striking
workers - vital partners in 2013 elections - do not want. Norway
is the second biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia, with
most gas going to Britain, Germany and France.
Trade unionists urged the Labour-led government not to
intervene and let the oil industry "sweat for a few days".
"Compulsory arbitration in this strike would be a betrayal
of the free bargaining rights," the statement said.
Oil workers went on strike on June 24 and the dispute
escalated on Thursday after Norway's oil industry association,
OLF, said it would lock out all offshore workers from July 10.
The strike has already cut Norway's oil production by about
13 percent and its gas output by about 4 percent, and affected
crude shipments from the world's No. 8 oil exporter.
Norway's Labour Minister Hanne Bjurstroem on Friday summoned
the parties to a meeting during which she asked them to resume
mediated talks but refrained from forcing striking offshore oil
and gas workers back to work.
The government has the authority to force an end to a strike
if it believes safety is being compromised or vital national
interests could be harmed.
Markets hope that the government will step in to prevent any
major supply disruptions as the Conservative-led government did
in 2004, just one day after the oil industry called a lockout.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Louise Ireland)