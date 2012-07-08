* Labour talks fail repeatedly over pensions
* Offshore strike goes on, government not intervening
* Lockout threatens to shut all gas, oil production
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, July 8 Negotiations between Norway's
offshore oil workers and employers over pay and pensions failed
for a third time on Sunday, risking a total shutdown of oil and
gas production from Tuesday, both sides involved in the talks
said.
The Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) and labour
unions said they still could not agree on an early retirement
option for about 7,000 offshore workers, the main sticking point
in the dispute.
"The strike goes on. This is a very serious situation," Jan
Hodneland, OLF's chief negotiator, said after 13 hours of talks,
which ended early on Sunday morning.
The government has the authority to force an end to a strike
if it believes safety is being compromised or vital national
interests could be harmed.
A spokesman for the labour ministry, in charge of monitoring
the labour conflict, told Reuters on Sunday it had no immediate
plans to intervene in the oil strike, which began on June 24.
The strike has already cut Norway's oil production by about
13 percent and its gas output by about 4 percent and affected
crude shipments from the world's No. 8 oil exporter.
Norway is the second biggest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia with most gas going to Britain, Germany and France.
SAFE, one of the trade unions involved, said it had no plans
to go back to negotiations, unless OLF makes an offer, and
wanted to the government keep out of the dispute.
"Hopefully they (the Labour ministry) will keep away and let
the OLF sweat. It's up to OLF to clean up this mess," SAFE
leader Hile-Marit Rysst said.
An OLF spokeswoman also said the group had no plans to speak
to the unions again on this matter.
"That was the last try (to negotiate). I don't want to
speculate what the government can do, but they have the means to
end it (strike) rapidly," Eli Ane Nedreskaar told Reuters.
The unions said in a statement that government-imposed
compulsory arbitration would be seen as an abuse of wage
bargaining rights.
Norway has been criticised by the International Labour
Organization for using compulsory arbitration frequently in the
past, and is more cautious about using this power as a result.
Also, the Labour-led coalition government faces elections
next year, and is keen to preserve its relationship with the
unions - major electoral allies.
Demands to allow all offshore workers to retire at 62 with
full pensions were excessive, as they were already one of the
best paid professions in the country, with a standard retirement
age of 67, the OLF said.
The dispute escalated on Thursday after Norway's oil
industry association, OLF, said it would lock out all offshore
workers from July 10.
Norway's Labour Minister Hanne Bjurstroem on Friday summoned
the parties to a meeting during which she asked them to resume
mediated talks but refrained from forcing striking offshore oil
and gas workers back to work.
Markets hope that the government will step in the end to
prevent any major supply disruptions as the Conservative-led
government did in 2004, just one day after the oil industry
called a lockout.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)