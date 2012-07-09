* Oil industry lockout scheduled for midnight
* Analysts still expect govt intervention
* Will be first full close of its continental shelf since
'86
By Nerijus Adomaitis and Vegard Botterli
OSLO, July 9 Norway is hours away from the first
complete shutdown of its oil industry in more than 25 years as
the government holds off on breaking up a fight between striking
offshore workers and employers, threatening exports from western
Europe's top producer.
The strike by offshore workers over pensions is already in
its third week, and a deadline for government intervention ahead
of a planned midnight lockout of all offshore staff looms.
"The companies are now ready to close down production on the
Norwegian continental shelf if the government doesn't intervene
before midnight," Eli Ane Nedreskaar, a spokeswoman for the
Norwegian oil industry association (OLF), told Reuters.
Leif Sande, leader of Industri Energi, the biggest of the
three unions, said he had not heard from the OLF, nor received
any signals of potential government moves.
"Our members are preparing for the lockout and will travel
back to land at midnight," Sande said.
Production worries have rattled markets, with Brent crude
climbing towards $99 a barrel on Monday.
The Norwegian dispute centres on a demand for early
retirement at 62 by offshore workers which has raised eyebrows
in a country that already pays the world's highest oil and gas
salaries. Offshore workers put in 16 weeks of work a year.
State-controlled Statoil, which dominates the
sector, is planning a controlled shutdown of all its production,
an operation which will take 1 to 4 days.
Statoil said on Monday it was considering claiming force
majeure -- an inability to honour contracts due to circumstances
beyond its control -- towards transporters left without
shipments.
"We cannot speculate whether the government will intervene
or not. We have to take the threat of a lockout seriously," said
Bard Glad Pedersen, head of information at Statoil.
The strike over early retirement has already choked off some
13 percent of Norway's oil production and 4 percent of the
country's gas output.
A full closure of output in Norway - the world's No. 8 oil
exporter - w ould cut off more than 2 million barrels of oil,
natural gas liquids (NGL) and condensate per day.
Analysts have been banking on intervention.
"I do not think that we are going to see a lockout. At the
same time, I am a bit surprised that the conflict has lasted
this long," said Anne Gjoen, an analyst at Handelsbanken. "I
will be extremely surprised if there is a lockout."
Norway is keen to retain its image as a reliable supplier of
energy, but the Labour-led coalition government has been
reluctant to intervene as it faces general elections in a year,
and labour unions are important partners.
The last lockout in the offshore sector occurred in 1986,
shutting down production on the Norwegian continental shelf
completely, and lasted for three weeks before the government
intervened. In 2004, the centre-conservative government stepped
in to avert a lockout.
Norway's oil sector has grown exponentially in recent
decades and today energy accounts for about half of the
country's total exports.
(Editing by James Jukwey)