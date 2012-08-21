OSLO Aug 21 Norway's oil service workers could
move a step closer to a strike this week as they resume fraught
wage negotiations on Thursday, just over a month after striking
production workers caused a partial shutdown of the country's
oil and gas industry.
The service workers, who were not part of the earlier
strike, said if talks failed to yield early results, they would
break off negotiations and seek state mediation, a precursor to
any strike, which could then come within weeks.
"I think we are going know by Friday if negotiations are
going anywhere," Einar Johannessen, one of the negotiators for
the Industri Energi union said on Tuesday.
"If not, then we'll communicate to authorities how many
people would take part in the strike and where, before we
request a mandatory state mediation," he added.
Johannessen said if a strike went ahead, it could not come
before the second half of September, given the natural speed of
the negotiation process.
Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter, produces
around 2 million barrels per day of oil, natural gas liquids and
condensate, while the country is also Europe's second-biggest
gas supplier.
Thursday's negotiations affect several thousand managers,
administrative staff and service workers, some of whom are vital
to operations of pipelines and other infrastructure.
Many of these employees are demanding similar conditions as
offshore workers, who earn more and work fewer hours.
With unemployment hovering around 3 percent, economic growth
well above 3 percent and oil prices trading comfortably above
the government's own forecast, oil workers have set high demands
this year, saying they are entitled to more of the oil boom's
benefits.
On July 9, the Norwegian government forced an end to a
16-day strike by offshore production workers after companies
threatened to shut down all output in a move that would have cut
off Norway's top source of tax revenues.
That strike reduced oil output by 13 percent and natural gas
production by 4 percent but intervention came only when oil
firms threatened a lock out.
In the case of another strike, the government has the right
to intervene if it believes safety or vital national interests
are at stake but the centre-left government has been careful
with intervention, particularly with elections next year.