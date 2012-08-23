OSLO Aug 23 Norway's oil firms and services
workers made cautious progress in their fraught wage
negotiations on Thursday, the two sides said, raising hopes the
vital sector can avoid a second strike in two months.
"There is a constructive tone in the negotiations so far,"
Jan Hodneland, the chief negotiator for the Norwegian Oil
Industry Association (OLF) said. "We will continue negotiations
on Friday."
Arild Theimann, a spokesman for Union Industri Energi,
confirmed that talks made progress.
Production workers caused a partial shutdown of the
country's oil and gas industry last month and resumed work only
after the government intervened when oil companies threatened a
complete lockout.
The 16-day strike reduced oil output by 13 percent and
natural gas production by 4 percent in a huge blow to a country
which generates 20 percent of its gross domestic product from
the oil and gas sector.
Services workers were not part of that strike and they are
now demanding similar conditions enjoyed by offshore workers,
who earn more and work fewer hours.
They said if the talks failed, they would seek state
mediation and could strike as early as the second half of
September.
Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter, produces
around 2 million barrels per day of oil, natural gas liquids and
condensate, and is also Europe's second-biggest gas supplier.
With unemployment hovering around 3 percent, economic growth
hitting 5 percent and oil prices trading comfortably above the
government's own forecast, oil workers have set high demands
this year, saying they are entitled to more of the oil boom's
benefits.
In case of another strike, the government has the right to
intervene if it believes safety or vital national interests are
at stake but the centre-left government has been careful with
intervention, particularly with elections next year.
(Reporting By Vegard Botterli; writing by Balazs Koranyi;
editing by James Jukwey)