Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
OSLO, July 4 Norway labour union Industri Energi said it did not expect easy talks with employers, as meditation over an oil strike were to resume later on Wednesday.
"These negotiations will probably be uphill," Leif Sande, the leader of the union, which represents more than half of 7,000 offshore workers on the Norwegian continental shelf, told Reuters.
"I am expecting that the employers will hold strong on their demands when we go into mediation later today," he added.
The Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) and the trade unions are meeting at the state mediator's office on Wednesday afternoon to try to put an end to the strike, now in its 11th day. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.