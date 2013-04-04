PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OSLO, April 4 A planned strike by Norwegian workers next week could affect 20 of Norway's top offshore oil and gas platforms as their supply bases will be affected by the labour action, trade union Industri Energi said on Thursday.
The strike would involve Mongstad Base AS and Vestbase AS, which supply key platforms with food and other essential items.
"The twenty platforms which receive their supplies from Mongstad Base AS and Vestbase AS will probably have to shut down operations within a few days after a strike has begun," Industri Energi said.
"The platforms can not operate for longer than three days, if the vital supplies, which also include the food, are stopped," he said.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.