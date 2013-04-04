OSLO, April 4 A planned strike by Norwegian workers next week could affect 20 of Norway's top offshore oil and gas platforms as their supply bases will be affected by the labour action, trade union Industri Energi said on Thursday.

The strike would involve Mongstad Base AS and Vestbase AS, which supply key platforms with food and other essential items.

"The twenty platforms which receive their supplies from Mongstad Base AS and Vestbase AS will probably have to shut down operations within a few days after a strike has begun," Industri Energi said.

"The platforms can not operate for longer than three days, if the vital supplies, which also include the food, are stopped," he said.