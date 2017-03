OSLO, April 8 Norwegian unions accepted a last-minute wage deal early on Monday to avert a major strike that would have cut off key parts of the nation's economy and affected oil production, the sides said.

Union's accepted a 3.4 percent wage hike, below the central bank's expectation for a 4 percent increase, and called off the strike, which would have cut off supplies to around 20 of Norway's offshore oil and gas installations.