OSLO, July 5 Norway's oil industry's decision to call a lockout of all workers on the Norwegian continental shelf is a legitimate action, the Labour Ministry said on Thursday.

"A lockout is still a part of the legal strike," said Gro Oerset, senior adviser at the Labour Ministry. "We are continuing to follow the situations closely."

She declined to comment on whether the government planned to intervene in the conflict. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)