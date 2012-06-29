Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
STAVANGER, Norway, June 29 The current strike in Norway's oil and gas industry has cut oil production by an estimated 219,000 barrels per day, trade union Industri Energi said on Friday
Union leader Leif Sande said an estimate of 290,000 barrels per day that the union gave on Thursday had been too high.
The new number was lower than the 230,000 to 250,000 barrels per day estimate given by operator Statoil. (Editing by Anthony Barker)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.