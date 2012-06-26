* Platforms to be shut tied to Oseberg Field Centre

* Statoil says oil and gas transportation affected

* Shutdowns could reduce oil output by 26,000 barrels/day (Adds Statoil, OLF, trade unions, details)

OSLO, June 26 Statoil is to shut down four oil platforms in the North Sea due to an ongoing oil strike affecting oil and gas transportation, the company said on Tuesday.

This will further reduce output from the world's eighth biggest oil exporter by 26,000 barrels per day (bpd), while Norway's gas exports to Europe remain unaffected.

Statoil said it was to shut Huldra, Veslefrikk, Brage and Oseberg C platforms due to strike affecting oil and gas transportation via Oseberg Field Centre.

"Because employees at the Oseberg Field centre are on strike, the transportation of oil and gas from the surrounding fields must be halted," the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) added in a statement.

The trade unions said the move was an attempt to provoke the government to intervene to stop the strike, which began on Sunday.

The government has the authority to force an end to strikes if it believes safety is being compromised or vital national interests could be harmed, and has done so in the past to protect the country's image as a reliable gas exporter.

"This is a provocation and obviously an attempt to pressure the government into declaring an end to the strike," trade unions SAFE and Industri Energi said in a joint statement.

SAFE leader Hilde-Marit Rysst said the trade unions knew the production from the four fields goes through the Oseberg Field Centre, and were ready to exempt those from strike.

"This is a choice that Statoil has made," she added.

The government has called on the parties involved in the dispute to make the strike as short as possible.

Workers went on strike at Oseberg Field Centre and Haidrun, another Statoil platform, after wage talks broke down over a pension issue on Sunday.

The strike cut Norway's oil production by 150,000 bpd and natural gas output by four percent. Gas exports were unaffected though as Norway could compensate the loss from smaller fields, traders said.

Oil from Huldra, Veslefrikk and Brage is transported by pipelines through the Oseberg Field Centre to the Sture export terminal near Bergen.

Huldra is in the tail production phase and it is expected to cease production in a few years.

Norway, Europe's second-biggest gas exporter, produced 106 billion cubic metres of gas last year, but supplies to key customers like the UK, France and Germany. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Vegard Botterli; editing by James Jukwey)