(Fixes spelling in headline)

OSLO, June 26 Statoil said on Tuesday it was shutting down four oil platforms in the North Sea due to a strike by oil workers that began on Sunday.

The platforms to be shut are Huldra, Veslefrikk, Brage and Oseberg C, the Norwegian oil and gas company added in a statement.

Trade union Lederne earlier said it had been told Statoil would to shut Veslefrikk, Brage and Oseberg C. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)