STAVANGER, Norway, June 29 Three Norwegian labour unions will discuss on July 3 whether to escalate the ongoing strike in the country's oil and gas sector, union leaders told Reuters on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled for 0900 GMT.

A decision to escalate would only come into effect four days after a decision has been made, according to Norwegian rules. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli, writing by Terje Solsvik)