Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
OSLO Feb 3 Norwegian conglomerate Kongsberg Gruppen aims to supply command and control systems to the submarines that Norway and Germany plan to order from Germany's Thyssenkrupp, a spokesman for the company said on Friday.
The Norwegian and German governments on Friday said they aim to buy a combined six submarines, and that talks with Poland and the Netherlands could lead to further orders.
"The (Norwegian) defence minister made it very clear today that one of the main reasons for choosing Thyssenkrupp was that it was the best solution for industrial partnerships," Kongsberg Gruppen spokesman Ronny Lie said.
"It's no secret that we are very optimistic," he added. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body