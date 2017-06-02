OSLO, June 2 Norway's $960 billion sovereign wealth fund will ask the banks in which it has invested to disclose how their lending contributes to global emissions of greenhouse gases, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

The world's largest wealth fund, which invests in stocks, bonds and real estate abroad, has in the past measured the carbon footprint of its investments in equity and fixed-income holdings.

"The third level is to look at the banks," fund CEO Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview.

"What kind of loans do they have and how are their loan books specifically exposed to this issue. In practice that will mean the corporate loan books." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Dale Hudson)