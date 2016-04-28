OSLO, April 28 Norway's $868-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, does not expect the Chinese economy to come to an abrupt standstill, a senior official said on Thursday.

"There have been many discussions about the slowdown in growth (in China). There seems to be signs that it will not be too harsh a stop," the fund's deputy CEO, Trond Grande, said during a presentation of the fund's first-quarter results.

He added that the fund would remain a long-term investor in China. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Stine Jacobsen)