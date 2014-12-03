OSLO Dec 3 Norway's $870 billion wealth fund
should not sell out of coal and oil investments due to climate
change considerations, though the government should strengthen
its mechanism for excluding the worst offenders, a government
commission said.
The government asked the commission earlier this year to
review its investments in coal and fossil fuels and make a
recommendation on whether the fund should sell out of these
sectors.
"We believe the use of the Fund as a climate policy
instrument beyond what is compatible with its role as a
financial investor would be both inappropriate and ineffective,"
the commission said.
"We believe active ownership and engagement are appropriate
primary tools for the fund to use to address climate-related
issues," the commission said in a statement. "We propose a
mechanism whereby the worst cases of climate offenders can be
excluded from the Fund on a case-by-case basis."
