* Council on Ethics to remain independent, despite govt plan
* Independence will help legitimacy of exclusions - MP
* 63 firms blacklisted so far for alleged ethics breaches
By Joachim Dagenborg and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, May 28 A council for Norway's $875 billion
sovereign fund, which recommends whether firms should be
excluded for alleged breaches of ethics, will stay independent
despite a bid by the government to make it part of the fund.
Opposition members of parliament successfully argued that
the fund, one of the world's biggest investors, risked weaker
ethical standards without the spur of the independent
five-member Council on Ethics, parliamentarians said on
Wednesday.
The fund, based on the council's recommendations, has so far
excluded 63 firms for alleged shortcomings in ethics, including
Walmart, Boeing, Rio Tinto and
Lockheed Martin.
The fund's decisions are usually contested by the companies
targeted. Some other investment funds follow suit in excluding
firms.
Norwegian Finance Minister Siv Jensen had announced in April
the council would be integrated into the fund, which is run by
the central bank. But her right-wing government is in a minority
and the two small parties the coalition relies on for support
were opposed.
A majority of members on Parliament's finance committee have
now decided the council will remain independent and that the
reasons for its recommendations will continue to be published.
"By keeping the Council on Ethics independent, we guarantee
the legitimacy of the fund," Marianne Marthinsen, a member of
the finance committee, told Reuters.
"That way we know that the decision process for an exclusion
is independent from its economic consequences," said the
lawmaker, who is from the opposition Labour Party.
COHERENT ETHICS
Jensen had argued that the fund already has an ethics
policy, so having the Council on Ethics inside the fund would
mean a more coherent approach.
The council follows media reports about alleged abuses,
commissions research and deals with reports made by
non-governmental organisations. The fund is invested in some
8,000 companies across 82 countries.
The Council on Ethics is currently looking at oil and gas
firms operating in countries presenting a risk of corruption and
could sell out of textile companies that violate workers'
rights.
It is also examining the operations of French oil firm Total
in Western Sahara, a disputed region of North Africa
with a history of human rights abuses.
A new change introduced by the finance committee is that the
council will makes its recommendations to the central bank,
rather than to the finance ministry, as it did before.
"It is important that the fund is not perceived to be an
instrument of Norwegian foreign policy. We think it is a better
arrangement that way," Hans Olav Syversen, the head of the
finance committee, told Reuters.
The change may also speed up the process of excluding firms,
he said.
(Editing by Alister Doyle)