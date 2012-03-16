(Fixes formatting of tables)

OSLO, March 16 Below are the biggest equity and fixed-income holdings in Norway's $606-billion sovereign wealth fund (SWF), as given in its annual report on Friday.

Holdings in billions of Norwegian crowns on Dec. 31, 2011

TOP-10 EQUITY HOLDINGS Company Country RIC end-2011 end-2010

holding holding Royal Dutch Shell plc UK 30,983 21,403 Nestlé SA Switzerland 25,346 21,285 HSBC Holdings plc UK 19,583 21,152 Novartis AG Switzerland 19,281 13,823 Vodafone Group plc UK 18,858 15,215 BP plc UK 17,277 15,938 Exxon Mobil Corp US 16,901 11,942 Roche Holding AG Switzerland 16,279 11,195 Apple Inc US 16,027 12,282 GlaxoSmithKline UK 15,775 26,216

TOP-10 FIXED INCOME HOLDINGS Company Country end-2011 end-2010

holding holding United States of America US 249,072 164,627 UK Government UK 109,813 98,581 French Republic France 79,790 52,345 Japanese Government Japan 67,036 54,991 Fed. Rep. of Germany Germany 51,294 73,609 Italian Republic Italy 32,914 58,461 European Investment Bank n/a 24,099 22,273 KfW Germany 22,703 17,107 Gvt of Netherlands Netherlands 20,218 12,940 Kingdom of Spain Spain 17,975 25,361

FUND LARGEST OWNERSHIP INTEREST Company RIC Country end-2011

(percent) Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Ireland 9.6 IVRCL Ltd India 9.5 Lanco Infratech Ltd India 8.7 Telecity Group Plc UK 8.6 China Water Affairs Group Hong Kong 8.5 NCC Ltd India 8.3 Kloeckner & CO SE Germany 8.1 Monitise Plc UK 8.1 Stora Enso OYJ Finland 7.8 CNinsure Inc China 7.8 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)