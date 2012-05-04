(Adds CEO, detail)
OSLO May 4 Norway's $600 billion sovereign
wealth fund walked away from Europe's struggling economies in
the first quarter, dumping much of its holdings in battered euro
zone government bonds.
The fund sold holdings of Portuguese and Irish government
bonds in the quarter, and reduced its investments in government
debt from countries including Italy and Spain, it said. Instead
it bought bonds issued in local currencies in emerging markets
such as Brazil, Mexico and India.
The fund's performance was also helped by rising stock
markets during the three months.
"Predictability is important for a long-term investor and
the euro area faces considerable structural and monetary
challenges," said Yngve Slyngstad, chief executive of the fund,
which invests Norway's tax revenues from oil and gas activities.
Slyngstad told reporters the fund would allocate a bigger
part of its investments to the Middle East in future, a region
where its presence is limited.
The fund took part in the Greek government bond exchange as
part of the country's rescue even though it had opposed the
terms as unfair.
The fund said it had exchanged its Greek government bonds
for new bonds issued by the Greek government, and the European
financial stability facility (the EFSF), as part of the
restructuring of Greece's debt.
It had voted against Greece's bond restructuring - the
largest in history - because the fund opposed special treatment
given to the European Central Bank and wanted bondholders to be
treated equally.
The central bank-run fund, also known as the "oil fund",
earned a return on investment of 7.1 percent in the first
quarter, 0.3 percentage points above its benchmark portfolio.
The fund is Europe's biggest equity investor and the value
of its equity holdings rose between Dec. 31 and March 31 to 60.7
percent of the total value of the fund, from 58.7 percent.
But 70 percent of the inflow of 60 billion Norwegian crowns
($10.45 billion) of oil revenue during the quarter was invested
in fixed income and the remaining 30 percent in stocks.
"The fund generally invests its capital inflows in the worst
performing asset class," the bank said, referring to a strategy
of buying assets when they look cheap.
Its equity holdings returned 11 percent in the quarter. The
fund has about half of its equity investments in European
stocks.
The value of the fund stood at 3.496 trillion Norwegian
crowns ($609.14 billion) on March 31, up from 3.312 trillion at
the end of December.
Measured in crowns, the quarterly return was the third
largest since the fund's inception, it said.
"Stock markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia moved up in
lockstep in the quarter, driving the fund's return," Slyngstad
said.
($1 = 5.7393 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen. Editing by
Jane Merriman)