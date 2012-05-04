(Adds CEO)
By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen
OSLO May 4 Norway's $600 billion sovereign
wealth fund walked away from Europe's struggling economies in
the first quarter, dumping much of its holdings in battered euro
zone government bonds.
The fund sold holdings of Portuguese and Irish government
bonds in the quarter and reduced its investments in government
debt from countries including Italy and Spain, it said. Instead
it bought bonds issued in local currencies in emerging markets
such as Brazil, Mexico and India.
The fund's performance was also helped by rising stock
markets during the three months.
"Predictability is important for a long-term investor, and
the euro area faces considerable structural and monetary
challenges," said Yngve Slyngstad, chief executive of the fund,
which invests Norway's tax revenues from oil and gas activities.
"For our equity investments in Europe we are not necessarily
negative. I'm not saying the opposite either, that we are
positive, but it is still possible the structural changes may be
positive for equity investments on a long-term basis," Slyngstad
told Reuters.
He added that there was no doubt that the banking sector in
several European countries faces challenges in the future.
The fund is to allocate a bigger part of its investments to
the Middle East in future, where its presence is limited.
"We have some investments there already, but to do it on any
scale we are both dependent on the markets to develop further,
and we rely on finding good local traders who we trust will do a
good job and ensure good returns," he told Reuters.
The fund took part in the Greek government bond exchange as
part of Athens' rescue even though it voted against the bond
restructuring - the largest in history - because it opposed the
special treatment given to the European Central Bank and wanted
bondholders to be treated equally.
The fund's capital inflow is to be directed towards emerging
markets in the coming years.
Slyngstad said the fund would like to be a major investor on
the Indian fixed-income market, but that investment restrictions
currently stood in the way of those ambitions.
"We believe that it would be beneficial, as in all other
markets, if it is opened over time," he said. "We have some
allowances for investments in Indian governments bonds and we
expect them to grow over time".
Q1 RETURN 7.1 PCT
The central bank-run fund, also known as the "oil fund",
earned a return on investment of 7.1 percent in the first
quarter, 0.3 percentage points above its benchmark portfolio.
The fund is Europe's biggest equity investor and the value
of its equity holdings rose between Dec. 31 and March 31 to 60.7
percent of the total value of the fund, from 58.7 percent.
But 70 percent of the inflow of 60 billion Norwegian crowns
($10.45 billion) of oil revenue during the quarter was invested
in fixed income and the remaining 30 percent in stocks.
"The fund generally invests its capital inflows in the worst
performing asset class," the bank said, referring to a strategy
of buying assets when they look cheap.
Its equity holdings returned 11 percent in the quarter. The
fund has about half its equity investments in European stocks.
The value of the fund stood at 3.496 trillion Norwegian
crowns ($609.14 billion) on March 31, up from 3.312 trillion at
the end of December.
Measured in crowns, the quarterly return was the third
largest since the fund's inception, it said.
"Stock markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia moved up in
lockstep in the quarter, driving the fund's return," Slyngstad
said.
($1 = 5.7393 Norwegian crowns)
