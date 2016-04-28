* Says Q1 return on investment was -0.6 pct

OSLO, April 28 Norway's $868-billion wealth fund won't invest more in China for the time being while it monitors how the world's second-largest economy is opening up to foreign investors, a top official told Reuters.

In recent years the fund, the world's biggest, has been seeking to step up investments in Asia, and particularly in China, as it wants to capture benefits from global growth and boost its return.

Currently the fund can invest a maximum of $2.5 billion in mainland China as local authorities set quotas on foreign investors. In the past the fund has applied to expand its quota, and received its last increase in 2015.

"Currently we are not applying for more quota. At the current (time) we are happy with the quota that we have," the fund's deputy CEO, Trond Grande, told Reuters.

"We have to wait to see how Chinese markets are opening up. There are questions around capital controls, the interest rate environment, around listing requirements," he said after presenting the fund's first-quarter results.

"I would not say we are concerned. But obviously as an economy opens up and becomes more of a free economy, there are going to be different steps to that and probably some unforeseen happenings. We are taking a little bit cautious approach to see how this unfolds."

China's economy is currently growing at its slowest pace in seven years, although there are signs the slowdown may be bottoming out.

The slowdown helped the fund swing to a loss in the first quarter with Chinese stocks, which account for 2.8 percent of the fund's equity investments, returning minus 10.0 percent over the period.

"The first two months of 2016 were characterised by high market volatility and concerns for a Chinese slowdown," the fund said in a statement when the results were released. "The turbulence eased considerably in March."

Grande said the pace of China's economic slowdown was the biggest question mark about the global economy, together with the pace of the pick-up in the economic recovery of the United States.

"There have been many discussions about the slowdown in growth (in China). There seems to be signs that it will not be too harsh a stop," he told an earnings presentation.

Overall the fund earned a negative return of 0.6 percent in the quarter, lagging its benchmark by 0.2 percentage points.

"Falling interest rates resulted in price gains on the fund's fixed-income investments. However, lower interest rates have negative long-term implications for future returns," said Grande.

The government withdrew 25 billion crowns ($3.1 billion) during the quarter to pay for public spending at a time of declining oil and gas revenues, confirming data that had previously been published on a monthly basis.

It was the first such withdrawal since the fund was set up 20 years ago. ($1 = 8.1253 Norwegian crowns) (Writing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Toby Chopra)