OSLO Feb 1 Norway's $810-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will continue its bid to outperform global markets despite the added risks involved, the central bank official supervising the fund told Reuters.

The country's rainy-day savings, worth more than twice its annual gross domestic product, are invested in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate to share the wealth from oil and gas production with future generations.

The fund aims to have its returns exceed global equity and fixed income benchmarks by about a quarter percentage point per year by taking on risk it believes will pay off, including by picking stocks it expects to deliver long-term returns.

"It's our job to create added value, or added returns, which we do at several levels," Egil Matsen told Reuters. "There's no discussion of whether the fund has created added value. It has."

Economics professor Matsen, a part-time member of the central bank's board since 2010, took up a new full-time post of deputy central bank governor in January with a brief to supervise the fund.

In 2009, he voiced scepticism about the fund's ability to outperform financial markets and suggested it should track market performance indexes instead. But his views have evolved as the fund continued to beat global benchmarks.

Set up in the late 1990s, the fund has outpaced world markets in 13 of the last 17 years and underperformed in four.

"The interesting discussion is on how that was achieved and whether it was done through strategies that can be expected to do so in the long run," Matsen said.

Following criticism by some academics of the fund's strategy, the central bank has promised more transparency, including annual reports analysing its risk-adjusted returns.

"It's natural to imagine that the results will vary according to which methodology is used," Matsen said. "The strategies the fund uses at various levels take a long time to evaluate before you can say whether they are failures or successful."

Under its mandate from parliament, the fund places about 60 percent of its assets in stocks, 35 percent in fixed income and has a target of five percent in real estate.

The Finance Ministry measures the performance of the fund's bond portfolio against several Barclays fixed-income benchmarks, while the equity investments are measured against the FTSE Global All Cap.

But in its day-to-day operations, the asset managers use internal benchmarks that deviate somewhat.

"It may be possible to improve the relation between risk and return by using an expanded reference index, which the fund has done internally for the last three years or so," Matsen said. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)