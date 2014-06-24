UPDATE 4-E.ON shares up after $1.4 bln capital raising
FRANKFURT, March 17 Shares in E.ON rose 1.7 percent early on Friday, a day after the German utility raised 1.35 billion euros ($1.4 billion) by selling 200 million new shares.
OSLO, June 24 Norway's $890 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will make equity investments in more markets and will widen the scope of its fixed-income investments to boost the long-term return on the fund, it said on Tuesday.
The fund, one of the world's largest investors, will also take direct charge of some of its future real estate investments.
The changes, which are in line with the fund's mandate set by the Norwegian finance ministry, will be made between now and 2016. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
MUMBAI, March 17 India's broader NSE stock index hit a record high on Friday, as bets on improving earnings and additional economic reforms are fuelling a rally that investors believe will lead equity returns to outpace debt for the first time in two years.
MOSCOW, March 17 Russian rouble was close to its short-term equilibrium in February, despite strengthening too much on some days on risk appetite for the Russian currency and foreign currency sales by exporting companies, the central bank said on Friday.