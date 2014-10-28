BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Oct 28 Norway's $850-billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a 49.9 percent stake in a 364,502-square-foot office property in Washington, D.C. for $195.6 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The fund purchased the property in a venture with financial firm TIAA-CREF, which will own 50.1 percent of the 800 17th Street building. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nEapBQ) Further company coverage:
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.