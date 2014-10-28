OSLO Oct 28 Norway's $850-billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a 49.9 percent stake in a 364,502-square-foot office property in Washington, D.C. for $195.6 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund purchased the property in a venture with financial firm TIAA-CREF, which will own 50.1 percent of the 800 17th Street building. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)