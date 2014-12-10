OSLO Dec 10 Norway's $860 billion oil fund has lifted its investment ban on Dongfeng Motor Group Co and will no longer keep Randgold Resources Ltd. on observation for possible exclusion, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government regularly reviews the oil fund's investments and puts companies either on a watch list or excludes them from the fund's portfolio if the ministry's ethics council observes ethical violations in the firms' operations.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)