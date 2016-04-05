Trump says China working with U.S. on North Korea problem
April 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
(Corrects final paragraph to show that future allocation to real estate, not infrastructure, could reach 7 pct)
OSLO, April 5 Norway's $850-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, should not be allowed to invest in unlisted infrastructure projects, the government said on Tuesday in its annual white paper.
The central bank, which manages the fund, had recommended that it should be allowed to invest in infrastructure.
The fund currently invests about 60 percent of its value in stocks, 35 percent in bonds and up to five percent in real estate, all outside Norway. In the future, allocations in real estate could rise to 7 percent, the government said. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.