OSLO, Sept 30 The Norwegian sovereign wealth
fund, the world's largest, can resume investing in Singapore
Technologies Engineering, the board of the central
bank said on Friday.
The fund originally excluded the company from its
investments in 2002 because it produced anti-personnel
landmines, following a recommendation from the Council on
Ethics, its independent ethics watchdog.
"The Council on Ethics has received confirmation from
Singapore Technologies Engineering that the company no longer
has any activities associated with production of antipersonnel
landmines or cluster munitions," the board of the central bank
said in a statement.
The fund is managed by a unit of the central bank.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)