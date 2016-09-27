By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Sept 27
OSLO, Sept 27 Norway's $887 billion sovereign
wealth fund and other institutional investors should invest in
illiquid, unlisted assets in emerging economies if they want to
make money in the future, a leading expert on the fund said on
Tuesday.
Sony Kapoor, managing director of the Re-Define think tank
and author of a 2013 study on the fund, told Reuters the world's
biggest wealth fund should put its weight behind projects that
will increase the world economy's potential for growth.
"The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, as well as many
institutional investors, are failing to capitalise on this
advantage they have, that comes from size and having a long-term
horizon," Kapoor said.
"Investing according to the long-term, investing in markets
that small, short-term investors cannot reach and do not have
the capacity (for) means that these long-term investors can
actually increase global productive capacity."
A report published on Tuesday by British-based Re-Define and
Norfund, a Norwegian state-owned private equity firm, expanded
on that theme, recommending investments in private equity,
direct lending to small and medium-sized enterprises and
unlisted infrastructure projects, such as roads and wind farms.
It said investors should focus on emerging economies, where
growth prospects are strongest, with Kapoor citing India and
Indonesia as examples.
Built up over nearly two decades from North Sea oil and gas
revenues and managed by a unit of the central bank, Norway's
wealth fund is currently permitted to invest in global stocks,
bonds and real estate.
It has made an average annual return on investment of 3.6
percent since 1998 but has warned it will struggle to reach its
long-term target of a 4 percent return unless it can take on
additional risk.
"The fund is invested according to the mandate from the
Ministry of Finance," said a fund spokesman. "According to the
mandate the fund can be invested in listed equity, fixed income
and unlisted real estate."
The country is also set to dip into its rainy-day savings,
worth more than twice Norway's annual gross domestic product,
for the first time this year as the government compensates for
lower oil prices and revenues with higher spending. A net
withdrawal by the Norwegian state of some 80 billion crowns
($9.86 billion) is projected.
Last year the fund, which invests according to a mandate set
by Parliament, sought permission to shift up to 5 percent of its
investments into unlisted infrastructure projects and to
increase its property investments to 15 percent from 5 percent.
Finance Minister Siv Jensen rejected that proposal in April,
citing high regulatory and political risk, although lawmakers
may study the issue again next year following a campaign by
opponents of the right-wing minority coalition government.
Kapoor has argued the fund should be allowed to invest up 25
percent of its value in infrastructure.
($1 = 8.1118 Norwegian crowns)
