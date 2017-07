OSLO, July 28 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund has agreed to pay 462.2 million euros ($541.28 million) for a property in central Paris owned by subsidiaries of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, it said on Friday.

The property comprises 24,500 square metres (263,000 square feet) of office space in 6-8 Boulevard Haussmann, it added. ($1 = 7.9598 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 0.8539 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Alister Doyle)