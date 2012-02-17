Feb 17 Norway's $550 billion sovereign
wealth fund, which wants a bigger voice at the U.S. companies in
which it invests, counts a recent corporate governance change at
oil and gas explorer Pioneer Natural Resources Co as an
early success.
Norges Bank Investment Management, whose U.S. holdings
account for about a fifth of its funds and which last reported
owning 0.5 percent of Pioneer, welcomed the Dallas company's
decision to have majority voting for directors and ultimately
hold annual elections for board members.
"Pioneer, after discussions that we had with them, have done
some major governance improvements," Anne Kvam, global head of
ownership for the fund, said in an interview. "We are happy to
see that."
Late last year, the fund decided to target six companies it
felt had the worst governance among its U.S. holdings. It also
filed proposals with Wells Fargo, Charles Schwab
, Western Union, Staples and CME Group
to make it easier for shareholders to nominate
directors.
"We are long-term shareholders - our investment horizon is
30 to 50 years," Kvam said. "In that long context it's quite
essential for us to have good corporate governance and
accountable boards. We see this as a means to reduce unwanted
risk in a portfolio."
The fund has since withdrawn its so-called proxy access
proposal for Pioneer.
On Jan. 26, Pioneer said its board approved an amendment of
the company bylaws to require majority votes from shareholders
for directors, instead of just a plurality, while phasing out
board member classification and having them all face annual
elections by 2015.
A Pioneer spokeswoman declined to comment further on Friday.
(Reporting by Anne Saphir in Chicago and Braden Reddall in San
Francisco. Editing by Gunna Dickson)