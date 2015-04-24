April 24 Prologis
* Norges Bank Investment Management has acquired a 45
percent interest in two logistics properties in Seattle in a
joint venture with Prologis.
* Norges Bank Investment Management paid 28.5 million
dollars for its 45 percent stake, valuing the properties at 63.3
million dollars. The transaction did not include any debt
financing.
* The properties are located on 4101-4601 6th Avenue South
in Seattle, Washington, and have a leasable area of 385,300
square feet in total.
* Prologis will acquire a 55 percent interest and perform
the asset management of the properties on behalf of the
partnership.
(Reporting By Balazs Koranyi)