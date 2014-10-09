(Corrects typo in headline)

OSLO Oct 9 Norway's $857-billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a central London office property for 582.5 million pounds ($944 million), it said on Thursday.

The fund, commonly known as the oil fund, purchased the 585,000-square-foot Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre from GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore.

The real estate is fully let to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which will continue to manage the property under the terms of the lease. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)