BRIEF-Greenbay Properties to increase equity raise to 2 bln rand
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Oct 14 Norway's $840-billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a 94.9 percent stake in several firms that own two office buildings in Munich's Lenbach Gärten quarter, the fund said on Tuesday.
The fund purchased the stakes from AM Alpha GmbH for a total consideration of 176.1 million euro, including 75 million euro of third-party debt, it said in a statement.
The buildings have 29,000 square meters of total leasable area and are primarily leased to McKinsey & Company Inc. and Condé Nast Verlag GmbH. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap
CHICAGO, March 16 The Republican leadership in Washington says Obamacare is an imploding disaster. But if your income is low and your age is high, the real disaster is the repeal-and-replace healthcare reform bill on offer from U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.