OSLO Jan 30 Norway's $850 billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a 74,500-square-foot office and retail property in central London from Fondo David, a real estate fund managed by Sorgente SGR, it said in a statement on Friday.

The fund paid 190.6 million pounds ($287.41 million) for the Queensberry House at 3-9 Old Burlington Street in London, where it is also a tenant. ($1 = 0.6632 pounds) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)