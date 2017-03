OSLO Dec 17 Norway's $845-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has invested 208 billion crowns ($23.73 billion) in real estate in 2015, the fund said on Friday in presentation material.

The fund has a mandate to invest up to 5 percent of its value in real estate. ($1 = 8.7644 Norwegian crowns)