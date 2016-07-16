BRIEF-360 Capital Group expects operating profit for HY ending Dec 31 2016 to be about $9.7 mln
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) -
* Norges Bank Real Estate Management has acquired 100 percent of the long leasehold interest in 355-361 Oxford Street, a 59,000 square foot retail and office property in central London
* Norges Bank Real Estate Management paid 124 million GBP ($163.53 million) for the property, which is held long leasehold from the City of London Corporation with 139 years unexpired term
* The asset is unencumbered by debt, and no financing was involved in the transaction
* The seller of the property was Aberdeen UK Property Fund
* The transaction includes two adjoining buildings, which comprise office, restaurant and retail space totalling 13,000 square feet ($1 = 0.7583 pounds) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen
* Says the co plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds in March, for 20 billion yen