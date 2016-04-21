OSLO, April 21 The Norwegian oil fund has sold its 50 percent stake in two logistics properties in Spain through its joint venture with Prologis, it said on Thursday.

The fund bought the stake in 2013 for 20.6 million euros ($23.27 million) and has now sold it for 25.1 million euros, it added.

"We have received rental income from the properties during the whole period," Norges Bank Real Estate Management, which manages the oil fund's property portfolio, said in a statement.

The two buildings are located in Zaragoza and Valencia. ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)