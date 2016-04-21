Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
OSLO, April 21 The Norwegian oil fund has sold its 50 percent stake in two logistics properties in Spain through its joint venture with Prologis, it said on Thursday.
The fund bought the stake in 2013 for 20.6 million euros ($23.27 million) and has now sold it for 25.1 million euros, it added.
"We have received rental income from the properties during the whole period," Norges Bank Real Estate Management, which manages the oil fund's property portfolio, said in a statement.
The two buildings are located in Zaragoza and Valencia. ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing