OSLO Dec 2 Norway should impose a value added
tax on financial services as part of a wider tax reform that
would cut the basic income tax rate paid by corporations and
individuals, a publicly appointed tax commission proposed on
Tuesday.
A key proposal is to cut the corporate tax rate to 20
percent from the current 27 percent, while the personal income
tax rate would also be reformed.
The commission presented on revenue neutral proposal and one
proposal that would give tax relief of 15 billion Norwegian
crowns ($2.16 billion), it said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 6.9565 Norwegian krone)
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik)