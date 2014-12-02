* Govt appointed commission to look at tax reform

* High taxes prompting companies to shift income from Norway

* Commission proposes cutting corporate tax to 20 pct (Adds detail)

OSLO, Dec 2 Norway should sharply cut its corporate and income tax rates, and raise levies on consumption, the financial sector, real estate and wealth, a government-mandated commission said on Tuesday, possibly heralding a major tax reshuffle in 2016.

Norway, which has one of the highest tax rates in Europe, needs to revamp taxation because companies are moving income to neighbouring countries to take advantage of lower taxes, slowly eroding the Norwegian tax base, the commission said. It was appointed by the government last year to propose comprehensive tax reform.

Corporate tax in Norway is 27 percent, well above neighbouring Sweden's 22 percent, Finland's 20 percent and Denmark's 24.5 percent rate.

The commission said Norway should cut both the corporate and the lowest personal income tax rate to 20 percent. Currently the lowest income tax rate is 27 percent.

Tax hikes could include a new value-added tax on some financial services, such as fees and commission income, and introducing a 15 percent VAT on items like newspapers, books and theatre tickets, which are currently exempt from VAT.

The commission also proposed a sharp increase in Norway's 1 percent wealth tax, which taxes people on their overall assets, by increasing how much of their personal property should be counted into the tax base.

Tax exemption on renting out personal homes should be repealed, it said.

The commission proposed two sets of measures: a revenue-neutral option and a second version, which would cut revenues by around 15 billion crowns ($2.16 billion) annually.

The government has already laid out its 2015 budget so if it decides to adopt the commission's proposals it would not be able to introduce them until in its 2016 budget, due to be unveiled next October, at the earliest.

However, given the lengthy budgeting process, any changes could come even later. ($1= 6.9565 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton)