OSLO May 19 The Norwegian Communication Authority, which regulates the telecoms industry, will hold an auction of frequencies in the nationwide 900 MHz band on Tuesday, it said on Friday.

The frequencies are currently used by Telenor and Telia for mobile broadband, mobile phone services and machine-to-machine communications, it added.

The regulator will award four blocks of 2 x 5 MHz and the minimum price for each block is 140 million Norwegian crowns ($16.57 million). ($1 = 8.4513 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)