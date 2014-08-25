Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Aug 25 Norway has postponed indefinitely a planned auction of mobile phone spectrum originally scheduled to take place in January 2015, the country's telecoms regulator said on Monday.
The delay is a direct result of operator TeliaSonera's announced acquisition of the Norwegian arm of competitor Tele2, which is awaiting multiple regulatory approvals.
"These potential changes in the market may be significant to several potential bidders in the auction," the Norwegian Post and Telecomminications Authority said in a statement.
A new auction date for the so-called 1,800 MHz spectrum will be set at a later date, it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)