OSLO, June 19 Norway's center-right minority government considers reducing its stake in the telecommunications company Telenor to 34 percent, the public broadcaster NRK said on Thursday evening.

The government also considers reducing its stake to 34 percent in Kongsberg Gruppen, the broadcaster added.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Fisheries Monica Maeland told NRK she will ask the parliament for permission to reduce the stakes from the current 54 percent in Telenor and 50 percent in the industrial group Kongsberg Gruppen. (Reporting by Camila Knudsen, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis)