BRIEF-UBS CEO says appropriately provisioned for RMBS cases
* UBS CEO says believes we are appropriately provisioned for rmbs cases
OSLO, Nov 2 Norway's central bank sold the following government bond (NST-478) in a uniform price auction on Wednesday: Coupon: 1.50 pct Maturity: Feb 19, 2026 Settlement date: Nov 4, 2016 AUCTION DATE Nov 2, 2016 Sept 14, 2016 YIELD (pct) 1.36 1.27 ALLOTMENT PRICE (pct) 101.20 102.02 SCHEDULED OFFER (bln NOK) 3.00 2.00 TOTAL BIDS (bln NOK) 5.370 5.384 ALLOTTED (bln NOK) 3.00 2.00 BID-TO-COVER RATIO 1.79 2.69 NOTE: The central bank said that there was about 28 percent allotment on lowest accepted bids. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
FRANKFURT, Jan 27 Euro zone lending inched up to multi-year highs in December, fresh data showed, indicating that the European Central Bank's cheap cash is slowly making its way through the economy, if not fast enough for policy to be tightened soon.
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.