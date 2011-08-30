LONDON Aug 30 * Troll A platform processing plant reduced from Sept 24-26

* Kollsnes gas processing plant reduced from Sept 24-27

* Gas output at Troll, Kvitebjoern to be lowered -Statoil

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Aug 30 Production at Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, will be reduced for a few days in September for planned maintenance, which will also affect output from the nearby Kvitebjoern field and major processing plant Kollsnes.

"There will be planned modification work at the Troll A platform," said a spokesman for Troll's operator, oil firm Statoil . "The production will not be down for the whole period but it will be affected for some of that period."

"There might be periods of complete shutdown (during that time)," he added.

The maintenance at Troll A will take place between Sept. 24 at 0900 GMT and Sept. 26 at 2100 GMT, Statoil told the Nordic power bourse earlier on Tuesday.

The Statoil spokesman declined to say by how much gas production at Troll would be reduced during that time. Troll A produces an average of about 31 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

The output of the nearby Kvitebjoern field will also be affected by the work, but not Visund's, said the Statoil spokesman.

Gas from Troll and from the nearby Kvitebjoern and Visund fields is usually piped for processing onshore to the Kollsnes plant.

Kvitebjoern is expected to produce some 6.53 billion standard cubic metres of gas in 2011, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

KOLLSNES AFFECTED

During the maintenance work at Troll, Kollsnes will see its power consumption reduced to just five megawatts (MW) of power out of an installed capacity of 270 MW.

As the plant consumes all its power from the national grid, its processing activities will be affected.

The exact dates of Kollsnes's planned outage are Sept. 24 to 0900 GMT and Sept. 27 at 0900 GMT, according to messages sent by North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco to the Nordic power bourse earlier on Tuesday.

Kollsnes can process up to 143 million cubic metres of gas per day.

A Gassco spokesman would not comment on the planned outage at Kollsnes. The company does not usually comment on maintenance work ahead of time.

The partners in the Troll field are Statoil (30.58 percent), Shell (RDSa.L) (8.10 percent), ConocoPhillips (1.62 percent), Total (3.69 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (56 percent).

The partners in the Kvitebjoern field are Statoil (58.55 percent), Total (5 percent), Petoro (30 percent) and Enterprise (6.45 percent).

(Additional reporting by Walter Gibbs and Victoria Klesty in Oslo)