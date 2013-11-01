OSLO Nov 1 Hoping to take "slow TV" to a new
level, Norway's public broadcaster will air 12 hours of knitting
from Friday night, complete with sheep shearing, needle tips,
how to knit a cover for a Harley Davidson motorbike and a world
record attempt.
"We'll dive deep into the world of knitting, then from
midnight, we'll turn down the pace, if that's even possible,"
said Rune Moeklebust, a producer for public television NRK.
"We'll watch the arm of a sweater get longer and longer; it
will be fascinating ... but pretty strange TV."
NRK is a veteran in quirky programming. In 2011, it
broadcast 134 hours non-stop of a cruise ship going up the
Norwegian coast to the Arctic, bagging the world record for the
longest continuous TV programme. Millions tuned in.
In February, it aired a 12-hour show on firewood, featuring
discussions about stacking and chopping, and a debate on whether
the bark should face up or down. One in five Norwegians watched
the show at one point.
"You can argue that the national knitting night is the
feminine response to the firewood show," said Sidsel Mundal, a
spokeswoman for NRK.
In the first part of the show, various guests will share
tips on anything related to knitting and producers will also
bring in one of NRK's foreign correspondents, who takes his
knitting on road trips and sometimes teaches locals.
Then from midnight, a team of eight will attempt to break
the world record for shearing a sheep and making a sweater from
its wool.
The current record for the "back to back challenge" - from
the back of a sheep to the back of a person - stands at four
hours and 51 minutes, held by the Merriwa Jumbucks from New
South Wales in Australia's outback.
"The sheep is now resting and grazing on an island near
Bergen, getting ready for the challenge," Mundal said.
Slow TV has been so popular, the channel will broadcast
globally for the first time, making the show available at
www.nrk.no/knitting with English commentary. It is also inviting
fans to share their work on its Facebook and Instagram sites.
The next slow TV broadcast is on the drawing board but
Moeklebust has ideas.
"I'm fascinated by doing the clock minute by minute. There
must be a way of doing that," he said. "Or we might do something
from the air, like a travel across Norway, with the ship."
