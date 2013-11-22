OSLO Nov 22 The European Commission will look
into Britain's plans to introduce capacity payments to domestic
power producers after Norway complained that its exporters will
be excluded from the system, the Europe's energy commissioner
said on Friday.
Norway is not a member of the European Union, but is the
second-largest gas supplier to the bloc, and also plans to build
new subsea cables to trade power with Britain and Germany,
making it an important EU partner.
These plans were thrown into doubt after London proposed to
exclude international cable operators from the capacity payment
system, saying they cannot guarantee supplies when needed.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
Brussels will look into the UK's plans, but added there would be
no quick answer after meeting Norway's Oil and Energy Minister
Tord Lien in Oslo.
"... we will look if it's acceptable, if it's in line with
our internal market rules, or do we have a better solution,"
Oettinger told journalists.
"We need some time, maybe until the middle of the next year.
So, it's good time to involve our Norwegian partners," he added.
Norway has said the UK's plans to exclude power supplied
through the 1,400-megawatt (MW) cable from the capacity market
has cast doubt on its profitability.
The energy ministry has yet to decide whether to license the
national transmission grid operator Statnett to build the cable.
Lien said there would be no decision on the licence by the
year-end, increasing the risk the project could be delayed.
Statnett's Chief Executive Auke Lont told Reuters earlier
the project's implementation would be delayed beyond 2020 if no
licence is issued by next spring.
"We had a very good business case before ... If we can be a
part of the capacity market mechanism now, then it will be a
good business as well," Lien said.
Oettinger and Lien said they preferred Europe to have a
single capacity mechanism instead of 28 national schemes, which
run against EU goals for a common power market by end-2014.
UK and Germany are interested in trading power with Norway
with its vast hydropower resources which could be used to
balance volatile output from renewables, such as wind or solar.