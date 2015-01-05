OSLO Jan 5 Norway's grid operator Statnett
plans to make a final investment decision in the first quarter
on a 1.5-2 billion euro ($1.8- $2.48 bln) project to build the
world's longest subsea cable to Britain that will secure power
supplies in both countries.
The Norwegian government gave state-owned Statnett the green
light for the project in October and the plan is to have the
700-km long (435 mile) cable across the North Sea by 2020.
"We plan to take the final investment decision jointly with
(Britain's) National Grid in the first quarter," Statnett
spokesman Christer Gilje said on Monday.
"We can't be more precise, because that depends on when we
finish negotiations with contractors...and when we get answers
on regulations in the UK."
The cable would significantly boost energy security in both
countries. Britain would be able to import power from Norway to
balance its wind and solar generation, while
hydropower-dependent Norway could import power from Britain
during dry years.
Questions still remain about British regulations, which
would affect the cable's profitability.
This includes decisions on the so-called "cap and floor"
regime, which guarantees returns in an agreed range, and how the
1,400-megawatt cable could be included in the capacity market,
Gilje said.
Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem launched a
consultation last month on the "cap and floor" regime for the
cable and a decision is expected in March.
A spokesman at Ofgem said he could not immediately comment
on the capacity market aspect of the plan.
"The plan is to get to the next phase quickly, so that the
project can start as soon as we make the final investment
decision," Gilje said.
Norway also plans to build a second cable with the same
capacity to Germany by 2018. The longest subsea power cable
currently in operation is the 580-km NorNed cable from Norway to
the Netherlands, which Statnett took part in building as well.
$1 = 0.8393 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, additional reporting by Sarah
McFarlane in London; editing by Susan Thomas)