WASHINGTON Jan 9 European countries must
shoulder more of the political and economic responsiblity for
NATO's common defense to ensure the continued relevance of the
alliance in coming years, Norwegian Defense Minister Ine Eriksen
Soreide said on Thursday.
Soreide, who met with an number of U.S. lawmakers this week
and is due to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on
Friday, said the United States could not be expected to continue
paying for over 70 percent of NATO's defense needs.
"European allies need to step up to the plate, take a bigger
part of the political and economic burdens," Soreide told
Reuters in an interview after a speech at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies think tank.
"We need to do our part. We need to be more than a net
importer of security. We need to export security," she said.
In her speech, Soreide said her meetings with U.S. lawmakers
revealed that both Democrats and Republicans in Congress were
increasingly questioning the value of continued U.S. investments
and engagement in Europe.
Soreide said European fears of being abandoned by Washington
had been fanned by U.S. plans to focus more on the Asian-Pacific
region, but those concerns were likely overblown.
Still, some changes were clearly needed, she said, calling
for greater investment in Europe's own security, increased
planning for future crises, and development of high-end
capabilities that could be easily deployed if needed.
"Norway believes that global stability depends on the
ability of Europe and the U.S. to work together, and that this
will become even more important in the future," Soreide told the
think tank, citing threats from terrorists, emerging state
powers and the re-emergence of old powers such as Russia.
She called for increased NATO exercises and training,
greater engagement in areas outside allied terrorities, and said
European allies should be more willing to address U.S. security
concerns outside Europe.
The participation of Norway and Denmark in efforts to
destroy Syrian chemical weapons was a good example of
"trans-Atlantic burden-sharing in practice," Soreide said.
"I don't think that the alliance will be irrelevant any time
soon," Soreide told Reuters. "It could be a feature that haunts
us over time if we're not willing to do something about the
burden-sharing issue. The risk is that the U.S. will continue to
invest in security outside the alliance and that would be
harmful ... over time."
Soreide also criticized NATO's "smart defense" plan and said
it was a slogan aimed at dressing up military spending
reductions. "If you do that in an uncoordinated manner, the risk
is that you end up losing vital capabilities that are crucial to
the alliance and to alliance security," she said.
Soreide expressed particular concern about gaps in
intelligence capabilities such as maritime patrol aircraft, as
well as the lack of a coherent missile defense plan, she said.
She also voiced concerns about Russia's military
modernization and its increased military activity in the Arctic,
as well as human rights abuses inside the country.
Changing climate conditions in the Arctic could also give
rise to other threats, such as disputes over oil and other
natural resources, as well as acts of terrorism, she said.
A strong NATO was also important given other worrying trends
in Europe, including rising nationalism, increasing social
unrest and massive youth unemployment, she said, adding, "In a
sea of instabilty, there is no better anchor than NATO."
