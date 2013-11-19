(Updates with comments by Norwegian chief of foreign
intelligence)
OSLO Nov 19 Norway's intelligence services said
it - and not the U.S. National Security Agency, as reported in a
Norwegian newspaper - kept records on more than 33 million phone
conversations over the space of one month last winter, Oslo said
on Tuesday.
The daily Dagbladet said the U.S. NSA spied on close NATO
ally Norway, collecting data about Norwegian phone conversations
last December and January.
"This is data collection by Norwegian intelligence to
support Norwegian military operations in conflict areas abroad,
or connected to the fight against terrorism, also abroad,"
Lieutenant General Kjell Grandhagen, head of the Norwegian
Intelligence Service, told a news conference.
"This was not data collection from Norway against Norway,
but Norwegian data collection that is shared with the
Americans."
Dagbladet's report, based on documents made public by
fugitive former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, was co-authored
by Glenn Greenwald, the former Guardian journalist who brought
Snowden's leaks to world attention.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Gareth Jones and Hugh
Lawson)